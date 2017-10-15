Local bands playing benefit for disaster relief

Musicians are raising funds for disaster relief by playing shows in Amarillo tonight.

Hoots Pub is hosting a benefit concert played by locals bands and headlined by Illinois band, As We Are.

Proceeds will go toward organizations helping out with Texas and Florida hurricane recovery efforts, as well as Mexico earthquake recovery efforts.

The concert plays on until 11:p.m..

if you can't make it, As We Are will play again tomorrow at the Jam House in Pampa

