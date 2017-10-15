DPS to highlight school bus safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is promoting school bus safety this week.

During this time, troopers in the area will be riding on, or following school buses to catch motorists who break the law.

They will also be patrolling areas where school buses pick up and drop off students because statistics show that children are particularly vulnerable at these areas.

Officials say that last year 1,100 citations and 573 warnings were issued for passing a stopped school bus.

DPS Troopers encourage everyone to watch out for students and slow down near school zones and bus stops.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.