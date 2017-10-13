Potter Co. officials urge caution as Canadian River rises

Some areas along the Canadian riverbed are home to recreational activities.

So Sheriff Brian Thomas with the Potter County Sheriff's Office wants folks to be careful while enjoying the water as levels continue to rise.

Some people enjoy hiking, rock climbing and off-roading near the Canadian River, but our rising waters may put them in a bind.

"I can't tell you how many cars have been lost and left at the river because once you get back in there you get stuck," said Thomas. "There's not a tow truck company around that's gonna go down there and get it because they can't get it out either."

Thomas said some people may want to take a boat, canoe or even inner tubes down the river now that the water is up, but it will be even harder now to judge the depth of the river.

"That water is just red clay and mud and you can't see," said Thomas. "So you just have to really be careful when you're out there."

Thomas added that the undercurrent is what people need to be aware of.

"What you see on top may be pretty smooth but you can see the ripples," said Thomas. "You get underneath there and it'll flip your legs out from underneath you if you're not careful."

The Potter County Sheriff's Office now has new technology to help them if people do get stranded.

"We have a drone now," said Thomas. "If it's during the daylight hours we can send that back through there to find somebody if we needed to and then kind of pinpoint where they're at."

Park ranger with the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Carl Brenner said rapidly moving water may also affect the environment around the river.

It has the potential to erode river banks and carry unexpected debris in the water.

"Because it's been so low so long, there's a lot of vegetation growth in [the Canadian River]," said Brenner. "So anybody that wants to float down there has the potential of snags and vegetation. Not only in the river that they could get caught on but also floating down the river with them."

Both Brenner and Thomas encourage extra caution, as the river could now get anywhere from 10 to 15 feet deep.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.