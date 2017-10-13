How much water is coming to Lake Meredith?

Friday morning for the first time in 15 years, the Ute Lake dam was opened, releasing water into the Canadian River with hopes it makes its way to Lake Meredith.

When the valve opened, water started flowing out at 350 cubic feet per second (cfs).

That's not a common measurement that's easy to picture, so let's put it into perspective.

350 cfs is equal to about 2618.18 gallons of water moving per second.

That's enough water to fill about 15,000 Venti (20 oz.) Starbucks coffee cups.

Or, about one standard concrete mixing truck.

That's just in one second.

In one minute, that water can fill 55 mixing trucks, or one quarter of a hot air balloon.

When it hits one hour, enough water will have flowed out of the dam to completely fill 16 hot air balloons.

In one day, we're well over 30 million cubic feet which can fill up one third of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

That pyramid is 455 feet tall, or about 42 stories.

Give it a week, and we're up to 2.5 pyramids of water.

And this dam will be open for a month.

Not all of that water will make it to Lake Meredith.

It's 130 river miles along the Canadian River from the exit of the dam at the Ute reservoir to the entrance of Lake Meredith

That trip is expected to take around four days for the water to first reach Lake Meredith.

Some of that water is expected to flow off course into smaller tributaries, a little may sink into the soil and some will evaporate.

The Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) estimated after those losses, Lake Meredith's water level will still rise about 2 feet just from the Ute valve.

Rain water and water from the Ute Lake spillway and nearby Revuelto Creek, which have been flowing to Lake Meredith for about a week, will raise the water levels an estimated 4 more feet.

The lake hit 73 feet at 9:50 Friday night and has been rising an average 6 inches a day for the past week.

We're continuing to track it, but only time will tell how high Lake Meredith will rise in the weeks to come.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.