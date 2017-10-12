Ongoing road construction affects Amarillo businesses

As work continues on Amarillo roadways, some local businesses are struggling.

Traffic cones mark the entrances of businesses along I-40 and Bell Street, and their parking lots are nearly empty.

Gia Nguyen works at Divine Nails and Spa, and says their business has been decreasing.

"All my clients have been complaining about it," said Nguyen. "It's so hard for them to get here because of the construction."

Nguyen said half of their income is going down, and that she used to make double and even triple what she's making now.

They're not the only business taking a hit. Across the street at Cash Saver, workers tell us they've seen a 26 percent decrease in sales.

Owner of Roasters Coffee Craig Gualtiere said his business on Soncy Road continues to deal with construction woes as well.

"They've closed down Soncy at I-40 numerous times," said Gualtiere. "I think overall it really affects our business in the sense of people try to avoid Soncy as much as possible. On the days when they close I-40, it literally could cost us 13 to 15 percent of our business."

On The Border Bar Manager Jessica Smith said when construction at Soncy and I-40 began, their sales dropped 20 to 30 percent.

"A lot of our customers come from off the highway I-40 cause it's a major travel highway," said Smith. "So a lot of traveling customers will kind of complain that they're staying in the area, but it took forever to get here, but they love On The Border and they wanted to come see us."

However it's not just customers. A decline in sales means a decline in hours for employees.

"Just as much as it has the customers, they have a hard time getting to work," said Smith. "We have less sales so that's less hours for them to work and things like that. We've had to cut down a little bit on staffing and make sure that everybody's making money while they're here."

All businesses hope things will return to normal when the projects are complete.

"We hope they will finish the construction as soon as possible," said Nguyen. "I worry if the construction takes so long to finish we might lose a lot of customers."

Smith said they believe the construction at I-40 and Soncy will be complete after the first of the year.

TxDOT expects the Bell Street bridge over I-40 to reopen by late November of this year.

