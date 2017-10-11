Texas Panhandle 100 Club assists family of slain Texas Tech officer

The family of the Texas Tech campus police officer killed in the line of duty is receiving help from Amarillo.

"This man sacrificed his life protecting his community. The least I can do is get on an airplane to deliver that check personally to his family." said Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle 100 Club Dirk Swope.

The 100 Club will assist the family of slain Texas Tech officer Floyd East Jr. with a five-figure financial gift.

"If we have the means, then I believe we also have the responsibility to go ahead and assist that family," said Swope. "This young police officer he died in the line of duty and he left behind a family. We have a moral obligation as members of this club to make sure that family is taken care of, especially since it falls right on that county line, and at the end of the day it's just a line."

Lubbock is currently in the process of starting their own 100 Club. Swope says here in the Panhandle, helping others is a way of life.

"Everybody wants to help everybody, and that officer, that day he was serving his community, he was serving the students of Texas Tech. The very we least we can do is step up and assist his family." said Swope.



This Friday, the 100 Club will present the East family with a no-strings-attached financial gift to help with anything they need.

"The neat thing about what the 100 club is, since it is a gift, that money can be used for whatever the family needs at that moment. It can pay a mortgage, it can buy groceries, it can take those kiddos out for ice cream to make them smile," said Swope. "It is a gift and it can be used for whatever that family needs. There are no strings attached to anything that we do, it's just a gift."

Making sure first responders and their families know the community has their back is the 100 Club's top priority.

"I want the family to know the members of the 100 club of the Texas Panhandle love them and we appreciate them, and in their time of need we have their back, because that police officer had the back of so many students in the community of Lubbock," said Swope.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.