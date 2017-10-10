Active shooter response training demand high following Las Vegas shooting

Because of events like the shooting at Texas Tech and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Amarillo police held a C.R.A.S.E. class Tuesday evening to educate residents on how to handle an active shooter situation.

C.R.A.S.E. stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

More than 100 people gathered at the Amarillo civic center this evening to learn how to react in the case of an active shooter situation.

That attendance is in large part because of the shootings in Las Vegas, and most recently in Lubbock Monday night.

"Even though that wasn't technically an active shooter per se, just the fact that it happened so close to home probably [makes] some people want to know some information on how to stay safe," said Cpl. Danny Perez with the Amarillo Police Department.

Residents of all ages came out to the C.R.A.S.E. training all with a similar goal to be prepared.

"When...there's an active shooter incident, people always start freaking out and don't know what to do," said Amarillo resident Kaylana Leinen. "I think it's just better for the community to know, hey, this is what you need to do instead of just freaking out."

"Even if they're not a concealed weapon carrier or a handgun carrier or a long gun carrier they need to know what to do," said Valle De Oro resident Steven Cobb.

Perez has taught C.R.A.S.E. classes across the country and went over with residents how to avoid, deny or defend against a shooter, and said when you're in a public place, always know where multiple exits are, just in case.

While Perez said the Amarillo community is strong, he reminds them that an active shooter situation could happen to anyone.

"When we think that it can't happen to us that's probably when it's going to happen to us," he said. "Not necessarily an active shooter, it could be a fire. It could be some other natural disaster that we need to get out or avoid. So not only does this work for an active shooter, it works for anything else."

