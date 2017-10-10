APD investigating afternoon park shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at Benton Park this afternoon.

At 3:05 p.m. officers were sent to Benton Park at 14th and S. Vernon on a report that someone had been shot.

Officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the right shoulder

He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

APD found bullet casings in the park and in adjacent the street.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing the gun shots, and detectives are investigating the case further.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.