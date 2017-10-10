Retired Randall Co. K-9 dies after 8 years of service

Retired Randall County K-9 Deputy Luno has passed away from natural causes.

Luno began working for the Randall County Sheriff's Office in April 2008 and retired in January 2016.

During his tour of duty, he and his handler Cpl. Scott Riley worked together for many drug finds, criminal apprehensions and search warrants.

The sheriff's office said Luno was instrumental in locating a special needs child in 2009.

Luno died on Saturday and was 11 years old.

He will be sorely missed by those who worked with him at the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

