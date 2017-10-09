Kids to receive more protein from Snack Pak 4 Kids, Clint & Sons

Kids in our area who benefit from Snack Pak 4 Kids will soon be receiving more protein, thanks to our local beef industry.

Snack Pak 4 Kids helps get food in the hands of kids who don't often have the means to eat outside of school provided lunches.

The non-profit has joined with Clint & Sons to provide local, high quality beef sticks to kids in our area who wouldn't otherwise have access to food away from school.

One of Snack Pak's biggest needs right now is more protein, and this new partnership is expected to help.

"We've been trying to invest in protein," said Dyron Howell, Volunteer Executive Director of Snack Pak 4 Kids. "Why don't we make a quality product locally, so let's use Clint and Sons. Let's use our local beef and dairy producers and let's make a quality product so we know what's in it, we know where it's made and, you know what, the money stays here."

The two groups began working together more than two years ago to create the best product for kids, which is a beef stick made with premium chuck roast and brisket.

"For a growing kid protein is key, and that's what we do," said Josh Cook, Marketing Director for Clint and Sons. "Clint and Sons is protein and that's what we boost. Any amount of protein you get in a kid's diet that they didn't have otherwise is going to be very beneficial."

Anyone can help get more protein into the hands of kids by purchasing beef sticks through Clint and Sons.

Every beef stick purchased puts a beef stick in the hands of a kid who needs it.

And the more protein kids can get, the better they can focus on their schoolwork and not their empty stomachs.

"Quality food makes a difference in our scholars' lives," said Dr. Dana West, Superintendent of AISD. "They know that they're loved and cared for because somebody took the time to put together a product that is real food. It's real beef and it's for them."

Right now the beef sticks can only be purchased online, but by the end of the month they'll be available at Toot'n Totum, Pak-A-Sak and Allsup's locations across the panhandle.

