Tucumcari Police look for suspects in string of crimes

Tucumcari Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in solving two recent crime sprees.

Two storage companies have been recently burglarized, KRI Rentals on East Main and U-found-it storage on West Campbell.

KRI Rentals was burglarized in the early morning hours on October 2, and U-found-it storage reported being burglarized on October 7.

Tucumcari police are also looking for help with a recent string of vehicle thefts.

The vehicles that have been targeted are ones that had open doors and the keys in the vehicle. Nearly all of the thefts have happened in the late night and early morning hours.

The person or persons involved in the vehicle thefts have attempted to destroy evidence by using compounds such as bleach and have even set one vehicle on fire.

Anyone with information concerning the person or persons involved in these crimes are asked to call crime stoppers at (575) 461-3507.

If your tip leads to the location and arrest of the suspect or suspects in either of these crimes, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

