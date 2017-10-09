Tucumcari Police look for suspects in string of crimes

A prescribed burn is happening today in a field of dry brush in Southeast Amarillo.
Wednesday is looking warm, but breezy.
The City of Amarillo will host a meeting today to ask for the public's input on proposed waste cart services.
Classes at Tascosa High School have resumed as normal after a fire alarm was activated this morning.
"He has never once asked why, hes never once questioned why god made him this way he is always had the personality that he can do everything and anything," said Teigan's Mom. Teigan Delk was born without his right hand. at birth he had a syndrome called amniotic band, which happens when the uborn baby becomes tangled in the womb, restricting blood flow. since his first breathe, he's faced non stop adversity. "A lot of teamwork and like learning how to work ...
