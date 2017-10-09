Women's Only Wednesday fundraiser raises money for breast cancer center

"We want them to know that we're there and we support it and we're behind it and that's what we're raising money for.", said John Luciano, general manager of Street Volkswagen.

For the second year, the Women's Only Wednesday fundraiser will partner with the Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence to raise money and educate women on how to detect the disease.

"It started out as a Women's Only Wednesday kind of event, and then it went into this. The speakers, and how many people show up that have gone through this and are living today and life's great and it's better," said Luciano. "For those in the middle of it, it helps you understand that going forward, it's going to be okay. It's tough, it's not easy, but we've made such great strides in how we cure this, and what we do with it, and we just want people to understand that.

After seeing his mother and sister-in-law deal with breast cancer, Luciano uses this event as a chance to bring the humor out of a tough situation.

"You'll may see me wearing a bra or you may see me with wigs on my head, and what we try to do is bring the humor back to such a tough situation. I went through it with my mom, and we did the wigs, bandanas and things on our head for when you lose your hair," said Luciano. "It's all okay, it's something you should be proud to be a part of and go through and be strong. That's what we want to bring out and help people understand."

Women who attend the event will learn about new treatment methods, like the use of liquid nitrogen to remove early detected tumors.

"Breast cancer is changing, and the treatment opportunities are changing forever. So for example the latest thing we are doing if the tumor is very early, low risk tumor, says Dr. Rakhshanda Layeequr-Rahman, director of the Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence.

"We can freeze the tumor and not even need the operation. That's the newest thing that we have brought to the community. It's a win-win because I get to meet with people and tell them what's new and coming up next. They get to hear and ask questions if they have burning questions."

The proceeds raised will stay in the community, assisting those who need it most..

"Grants from Austin are good. Grants are Washington are good,but we'll have to come up with a way to help ourselves because all of these things will be temporary.," said Dr.Layeequr-Rahman. "They will come and go and there are lots of competitors for that money. Funds that are raised in this community will stay in this community, so that for the long haul is very important."

