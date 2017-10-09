Fire in Clovis church causes "extensive" damage

Clovis first responders responded to a structure fire at a church on Monday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., first responders, were called to the area of NM 523 and Curry Road H for a structure fire.

The building was identified as the Living Word of God church.

No one was inside the building when the blaze started, and no injuries were reported.

Officials say that the building received "extensive" interior damage.

According to a Facebook post by the church, the fire was so hot that it melted the glass doors, and everything inside the building is gone.

Investigators from the New Mexico State Fire Marshall's Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fire further.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

