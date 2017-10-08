Potter County Fire and Rescue in need of new recruits

Potter County Fire and Rescue are working to recruit volunteers.

These volunteers would help cover all of Potter County, including the Canadian River Area, Valley de Oro just south of Boys Ranch, and even the Bushland area.

Once you go through the application process, new recruits go through a 3-week rookie academy.

Firefighters say it can be difficult to recruit members in certain locations.

"We have to keep matching the need of an ever-growing call volume. You know Potter County's consistently growing, so we need to continuously recruit new members to help meet the demands as Potter County grows," said Jonathan Chaffin, a Potter County Firefighter. "These volunteers save the taxpayers lots of money every year, and they also provide a vital service. So these volunteers play a vital role in the community, and in helping their fellow citizens."

You can find an application to be a volunteer on the Potter County Fire and Rescue Facebook page, or you can call them at (806) 383-3373.

