APD hosting active shooter event

The Amarillo Police Department is holding an event to teach the community how to react in the event of an active shooter.

They are hosting a civilian response to active shooter event course this week..

The course will offer information about how people often respond in high stress situations, why they respond that way, and the steps you can take to enhance safety.

You're invited to attend the event on Tuesday, October 10, from 6:30 8:30 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

