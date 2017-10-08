Annual fall job fair to be held this week

If you're searching for a job, you have an opportunity to meet with some of the Panhandle's top employers this week.

The Fall 2017 Amarillo Job Fair will be held Tuesday, October 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Job opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level.

Job candidates are asked to dress appropriately for their desired occupation.

The event will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center's North Exhibit Hall.

This event will include employers from national brands, fast-growing start-ups, and established local brands.

These include employers from:

Pantex (CNS)

BSA Health System

The City of Amarillo

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AIG

Phillips 66

Hunting Titan Division

