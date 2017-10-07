1 dead after early morning motorcycle wreck

A Clovis man is dead after police say he lost control of his motorcycle.

around 4:00 a.m., Clovis police were called to the intersection of Manaña Dr. and Apache Blvd.

Police say 50-year-old Tyler Chitwood was traveling west on Manaña when he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Pueblo.

The motorcycle then struck the curb and came to rest on Apache.

Chitwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Clovis Police Department, it's unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

