UPDATE: SWAT situation ends after suspect found dead

At 5:52 p.m., the APD SWAT was called to the Super 8 Motel on Lakeview Drive for a wanted subject inside of a room.

The suspect inside, Milos Filipovic, was a wanted fugitive out of Randall County for violation of bond/protective order.

Officers on scene were able to contact Filipovic, but the suspect refused to come out of his room.

Around 7:45 p.m., SWAT officers introduced chemical irritant into the room.

At 8:47 p.m., SWAT officers entered the room and found Filipovic dead.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

