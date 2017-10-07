Active SWAT standoff with suspect at I-40 and Lakeview

The Amarillo Police Department has confirmed that there is an active SWAT investigation in the area of I-40 and Lakeview

APD said that there is a wanted felon inside of a motel who is refusing to come out.

The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Officers on scene confirm the use of chemical irritants, but so far no arrests have been made.

Amarillo residents are asked to avoid the area, until the investigation is resolved.

This is an ongoing story and NewsChannel10 will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

