Man wanted out of Randall County

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a fugitive identified as Milos Filipovic.

Filipovic who is wanted out of Randall County for violation of bond/protective order two or more times in a 12 month period.

If you have any information on the location of Milos Filipovic, please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or you can submit your tip online here.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn a reward of up to $300.

