Highway 194 closed following train derailment

Highway 194 between Dimmitt and Hart is closed following a train derailment.

The Castro County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m. on 3 train cars derailed and blocking the roadway.

Texas DPS Troopers tell us no one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office asks drivers to avoid the area as they continue to work the scene.

TxDOT says the derailment damaged a crossing, so the eastbound lane of the highway could remain closed over the weekend into next week as repairs are being made.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

