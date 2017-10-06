Amarillo fugitive arrested

A man wanted for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance has been arrested.

Luis Ariza, 29, was arrested earlier this morning walking in the 300 block of South Rusk Street, and has been booked into the Randall County Jail.

Ariza's arrest comes after he was featured in Amarillo Crime Stoppers', 'Fugitive File.'

