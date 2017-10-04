Kids loitering on Canyon's downtown square raises concerns

As the city of Canyon continues to grow, so does the number of kids hanging out on their downtown square.

Chief of Police Dale Davis said it's great that the kids are bringing in more business for some local stores, but they're also creating some issues for others.

"Unfortunately, for our merchants down there, there's a lot of [kids]," said Davis. "They're loitering around the shops, primarily around the soda shop and they'll go over to The Cake Company."

He said more than 50 junior high kids crowd the sidewalk after the school day.

"There's so many of them, the citizens who are there or people visiting our community walking up and down that sidewalk, they wont let them pass or they can't," said Davis.

Employees at local businesses tell NewsChannel10 they've had encounters with the children where they were disrespectful.

They also said the children can be reckless on their scooters, and that they sometimes throw footballs on the streets, hitting vehicles.

The Canyon Police Department has also received reports of kids causing damage.

"The last incident I was informed of by a citizen, was a kid that was over on the yard at the courthouse trying to bend one of the trees over, and had grabbed onto it and was trying to bend it, or break it off or I don't know what the kid was really thinking," said Davis.

They have now stationed school resource officers on the square twice a week to make sure the situation doesn't get out of hand.

Canyon Junior High's School Resource Officer Jimmy Hernandez said the biggest problem is the number of kids who gather at the square.

"They're not bad kids," said Hernandez. "This is their hangout. This is where they go before, on Wednesdays, they go the square because of church."

He added that they like to be on the square at the end of the school week.

"On Fridays, it's the weekends, and they just like to hangout here you know," said Hernandez. "They're not bad kids they just want a place to go, and this is where they can go and have a good time with their friends."

Davis said he's ultimately worried about the children's safety.

"While I was down there, I saw these kids darting out from parked cars," said Davis. "They weren't looking. It's no the case of if it happens, it's going to happen. I can tell you right now there's going to be somebody hit."

Davis said they hope to work with the church to see if they can move the after school program to earlier in the day.

He added that they're planning on having an assembly at the junior high to address the problem.

