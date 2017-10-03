Clovis citizens concerned with recent shooting and bomb threats

The Clovis Police Department is continuing to investigate threats made towards Clovis High School students and staff.

"Right now, that's the only information that's being released. There were threats made. As a result of the threats being made over Snapchat, an investigation is being conducted," said Lt. Robbie Telles with the Clovis Police Department. "A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested. As far as the identity of the juvenile and any other persons involved there is no other information to release at this time."

Recent threats around town have made the Clovis community concerned for their safety and more aware of their surroundings.

"It just makes everyone scared. Kids really don't want to go outside. Parents are scared for their kids. They don't want them going to school or anything because of the stuff at the library. No one knows if they're kidding around or if this is some serious stuff," said Clovis Resident Saretta Cooper.

Residents believe that a proper venue for kids to use as an outlet would help prevent further crimes from happening.

"Here in Clovis, I feel like we don't have enough support," said Cooper. "People to run to when we feel like hurting ourselves. We feel like, 'Well these people are bullying me, so let me go react instead of going to someone and talking with them.'"

The threats found on Snapchat mentioned getting justice for Nathaniel Jouett, the accused Clovis-Carver Public Library shooter, along with plans to "shoot up" the high school, targeting specific employees.

"As we do with any incident of this nature, we've made contact with the Clovis school system," said Lt. Telles. "The Clovis school system has their own protocol which they follow. We work very closely with them and we investigate every call that comes in."

Now, community leaders are urging everyone to come together and help put an end to these type of incidents.

"In our community, we've got to come together and talk about these issues and come up with concrete solutions to this problem to this thing that's happening here and these events because they are happening in the young," said Pastor Perry Lee Johnson.

