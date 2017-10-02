No suspects found following west Amarillo SWAT call

After a nearly 6 hour SWAT incident, no suspects were found inside the apartment police surrounded at 3115 Julian.

Police responded to a call at 2:39 p.m. from a woman who said she arrived at her home and found two armed men inside.

She reported to police that the men threatened her and told her to leave.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old female near the apartment and detained her.

She remains in custody on a misdemeanor warrant and it is still unknown at this time if she is connected to the incident.

Because the suspects were armed, APD SWAT and negotiators assisted by using a loudspeaker and police robot to attempt to make contact with the men.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers confirmed the suspects were no longer in the apartment.

The investigation into the burglary will continue, and police are searching for the two suspects who were only described as being a black man and an Asian man.

The name of the female arrested near the scene will be released after she is booked into jail.

