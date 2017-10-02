Oklahoma woman among those shot in Las Vegas mass shooting

A woman from Beaver, Oklahoma was among those shot last night in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Shelby Perry was at the concert Sunday night, when the gunfire began.

Perry was shot in the arm, and is now preparing for surgery.

According to the family's local church, Perry's family could not get a flight out, and is driving out there today.

"Please pray for Shelby, safe travels for her parents, the doctors and surgeons, plus all others affected by this terrible event,” wrote the church on Facebook.

According to the victim's sister, Alyssa Wade, Perry had X-ray's taken on her arm, and is currently in stable condition.

A donation account has been set up at the First Security Bank in Beaver, Oklahoma to assist with travel and medical expenses.

