Local veterinarian appointed to State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners

Greg Abbott has appointed Randall Skaggs, D.V.M., of Perryton to the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

Skaggs is the owner of the Animal Clinic of Perryton, and a member of the Texas, Oklahoma and American Veterinary Medical Associations.

Randall Skaggs will serve until his term expires August 26, 2023.

Skaggs is joined by three other veterinarians from across the state of Texas to serve on the board.

The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies that guarantee the best possible quality of veterinary services for the state of Texas.

Skaggs is the second local resident to be appointed to a state board, joining Perry Gilmore who was appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

