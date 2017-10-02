Transgender Naval Officer speaks at WT lecture

Decorated, transgender naval officer, Blake Dremann has received nationwide support, and today he used his life experiences to inspire students at West Texas A&M.

"It was definitely a calculated risk in transitioning when I did. I did it 2013, well before we were talking about changing the policy, said Dremann. "In order for me to be the best officer that I could be, and lead my troops the best way I can, I needed to make sure that I was healthy. To do so, required me to transition.

Since President Trump signed a directive to ban transgender troops, Dremann has become a voice for transgender military personnel.

"Now it comes down to making sure that we educate people on the right talking points. As far as, what does it mean to be serving as trans and what things have changed and what things haven't," said Dremann. "We're really just trying to move from box a to box b, and not disrupt any kind of operations and we take great pains not to do that."

Today's lecture focuses on students and the community becoming better LGBTQ allies..

"I honestly do believe that the more you come to interact with people in the LGBTQ community. The more you actually understand people and understand what they go through." said Kris Drumheller, coordinator of Buff Allies.

Standing firm and weathering any storm is the message Dremann hopes those who attended today's lecture took away from it.

"You will go through so many struggles, but in the end you're still standing and you need to remember that," said Dremann. "No matter what happens at the end of the day you're still going to standing and you need to know that you're still going to be standing the next day, and the next day, and the next day, and there is nothing that can stop you. As long as you keep remembering that at the end of the day, I'm still going to stand no matter what anybody says."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved