6th annual Jazztober to begin this week

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
Jazztober is set to return for its sixth year on Tuesday, October 3. 

The event will be held every Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk Street. 

The event is free to the public, and viewers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and even a picnic. 

Bands playing on each Jazztober date are: 

  • October 3: The Martinis
  • October 10: Patrick Swindell & Esquire Jazz
  • October 17: The Fwoops
  • October 24: AC Jazz Band

