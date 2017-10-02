6th annual Jazztober to begin this week

Jazztober is set to return for its sixth year on Tuesday, October 3.

The event will be held every Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk Street.

The event is free to the public, and viewers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and even a picnic.

Bands playing on each Jazztober date are:

October 3: The Martinis

The Martinis October 10: Patrick Swindell & Esquire Jazz

Patrick Swindell & Esquire Jazz October 17: The Fwoops

The Fwoops October 24: AC Jazz Band

