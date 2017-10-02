$1.1 million expansion complete for Boy Scouts Service Center

The Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America have completed a $1.1 million expansion of their scout service center.

The Golden Spread Council will host an open house from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m. there will be a re-dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at the Don and Sybil Harrington Scout Service Center.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.