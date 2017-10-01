WT's Distinguished Lecture series to host decorated Naval Officer

A decorated, transgender Naval Officer is scheduled to speak at West Texas A&M University on Monday, October 2, about his experiences while serving in the military.

The event, featuring Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann is a part of WT's Distinguished Lecture Series.

Lt. Cdr. Dremann has served in a variety of sea and shore duty assignments, completing 11 deployments during his 11-year military career.

In 2016, he became the first openly transgender service member to be promoted after the ban on transgender troops ended.

Dremann currently serves as President of Service Members, Partners, and Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization.

The mission of the Distinguished Lecture Series is to invite persons of national prominence to WT's campus in order to expose students to larger issues in life, and how they can overcome them.

The lecture will Monday at 6:30 p.m. inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center's Legacy Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

