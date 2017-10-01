Randall County Sheriff's Office warning against phone scam

The Randall County Sheriff's Office wants to caution residents of a scam circulating the area.

Officials tell us they are receiving reports from citizens who are being called by a person, claiming to be Captain Walsh with the Sheriff's Office.

The caller will tell you there is a warrant for your arrest because you did not report for federal jury duty.

According to the sheriff's office, one person has already been scammed out of $3,000.

The sheriff's office wants you to know they will never call anyone demanding money.

If you receive this call, you are asked to hang up and not talk to the caller.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.