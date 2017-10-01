1 dead and another in critical condition after weekend accident

One is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

At 4:47 a.m., Amarillo Police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of the Fritch Highway after receiving reports of a vehicle striking two pedestrians.

Mercy Romero, 19, and Clyde Griffin, 30, were crossing the road in front of 2340 Fritch Highway when they were struck by a northbound SUV.

Both Romero and Griffin were taken to a local hospital, where Romero later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Griffin received life-threatening injuries, and is now in critical condition.

Alcohol and speed were factors in this collision.

Police arrested Avery Nolan, 31, and booked him into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the APD.

