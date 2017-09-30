16th annual Buddy Walk aims to raise Down Syndrome awareness

Volunteers showed up bright early to walk a course for the 16th annual Panhandle Buddy Walk.

The event was hosted this morning by the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild at Sam Houston Park.

Volunteers traversed a predetermined track in support of kids with special needs.

Each year the event has a different theme.

This year paid homage to Rosie the Riveter, with the motto, "We can do it".

In its first year roughly 200 hundred attended, now the event has grown to more than 3,000.

Treasurer of the Down Syndrome Guild, Jeff Medford, says the event is great way to show support for those with disabilities.

"We're really here to highlight we're more alike than we are different," said Medford. "This is an opportunity where we all get together and celebrate people who are wonderful. They're a little different than us but in some way they're better."

The event featured games, an obstacle course and even a magician

It was free and open to the public, but donations were accepted.

October is recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness month.

