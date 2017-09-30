Wonderful Women Brunch celebrates Amarillo Women

Martha's Home celebrated the women of Amarillo today with a brunch.

The Wonderful Women Brunch and Fashion Show was held at the newly renovated "The Venue" on Canyon Drive.

It was open to mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, sisters, and women in general.

The main course of the event was a brunch specially catered by a professional chef.

Executive Director for Martha's Home, Connie Garcia, said the event was inspired by the idea of bringing women together.

"We have a shelter for women, and they have daughters too," said Garcia. "They're always looking for things to do, to spend time, quality time together. So we thought why not come together, celebrate women for a good cause, Martha's home, which shelters homeless women."

The brunch event also featured vendors from all over offering cosmetic products, make-up tips, and other luxury bath items.

There was also a fashion show held for attendees.

Proceeds from the event went directly to benefiting recipients of Martha's home.

