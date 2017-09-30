First ever Autumn Street Fest aimed to bring the Canyon community together

An Autumn Festival was held in Canyon to celebrate fall and bring the community together.

The Canyon main Street Program hosted their first ever Autumn Street Fest.

The festival featured a pet parade, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses and live music.

The Canyon Farmer's Market was also out with vendor booths selling fresh produce.

Executive Director for the Canyon Main Street Program, Evelyn Ecker, said the festival is all about bringing the community together.

"The community has been very, very giving sponsoring the event," said Ecker. "It is a community event, and we wanted to do something to bring our community out. For everyone here, I think it's very successful."

The Canyon Main Street Program hopes to host the same event again around the same time next year.

