Amarillo restaurant to stop showing NFL games

Leal's Mexican Restaurant has announced that they will no longer be showing NFL games in either of their restaurants.

The announcement comes after several NFL players, owners and coaches decided to kneel or lock arms during the National Anthem in response to comments made by President Trump earlier in the week.

In a post on Facebook, Victor Leal, owner of the restaurant, announced that none of the televisions in his restaurants would show any NFL games this season.

"We will be supporting our veterans and troops , our police and first responders and standing with all who honor our flag," Leal wrote.

