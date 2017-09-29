Make-A-Wish able to help more kids thanks to Burger Bash

Ethan Thompson spends time with the Star Wars characters who told him he'd be going to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation / Source: KFDA

Hundreds of people gathered at the Cornerstone Ranch in Bushland Thursday night to eat hamburgers for a good cause.

All proceeds from the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Delicious Wishes Burger Bash will go toward making wishes come true for kids in the panhandle facing life-threatening illnesses.

"We get lots of request in and all of those hedge on [if] we have the money to make it happen," said Sarah Green, Committee Chair for the Burger Bash.

Thousands of dollars were raised Thursday and will be a big help to the foundation, which has more demand than ever for wishes this year.

Each wish costs around $9,000.

"We don't make a small wish, it's a big deal," said Green. "These kids want to have something they can remember and that they can take with them as they go forward. You know, they go through some tough times and this is that one thing that lets them feel human and normal."

Ethan, 6, was diagnosed with a form of leukemia almost one year ago to the date.

He loves Star Wars, and his wish was granted.

He'll be going to Disney World to train with the Jedi.

Ethan's wish was presented by Star Wars characters.

Christina Thompson, Ethan's mom, said this was an exciting surprise for him that would have been impossible without the help of Make-A-Wish.

"I think it's just something for him to look forward to," she said. "It's something fun, it's something we can go do as a family and not be worried about everything else. He can just be a kid and not be a patient."

There are lots of kids like Ethan in the panhandle waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Make-A-Wish was excited for such a big turn out since Burger Bash is their biggest local fundraiser, and hope to make the event even bigger next year.

If you'd like to learn more about the organization or give a donation, you can visit their website here.

