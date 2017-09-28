Lake Meredith's rising water levels may soon allow more boat access

At about 68.6 feet, Lake Meredith is just shy of having enough water to add a new boat dock to its north side, making it more accessible for boaters as well as hunters in this area.

Chief Meteorologist "Doppler" Dave Oliver said the water level at the lake is up five feet from earlier this summer.

"Since last Friday, we've had like two and a half inches of rain," said Oliver. "So that's a lot of water in a short amount of time. That puts us now six and a half inches above the normal."

Chief Ranger Paul Jones said two more feet of water is needed to install a new boat dock at the Blue West ramp.

"We will start looking at moving a boat dock over to Blue West at 70 feet of water and trying to anchor it up," said Jones. "So the folks in Moore County, specifically the Dumas area, won't have to drive completely around the Sanford Dam to launch on the south side of the lake, they'll be able to launch back over at Blue West. Which is why that boat ramp is over there, for the folks of Moore County."

Jones said folks haven't been able to launch a boat at Blue West for about 10 years.

Besides making it more accessible, at 70 feet deep, more hunters will be able to put in a boat on the north side of the lake this hunting season.

"The duck season this year is going to be phenomenal because of all the water that has pushed back into the west into the lake, into the cattails," said Jones. "A lot of vegetation up there, it's a excellent duck habitat so when duck season rolls in this winter, the duck hunters are really gonna be tickled."

Oliver said the lake could possibly reach 70 feet in the near future.

"So we've had rain around Amarillo and rain over the lake, that helps, but really what is more important is how much water goes into the watershed. That's the Canadian River all the way back to New Mexico," said Oliver. "In today's loop, you see a lot of rain that has gone right over the Canadian, so we're increasing the runoff, some of that will eventually get to the lake."

When the lake level rises to 70 feet, Jones said it will only take them a week to install the new boat dock.

