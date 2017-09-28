Wyndham Garden Hotel to be sold, staff to be compensated

Yesterday we told you about Wyndham Garden Hotel, formally known as the Ambassador hotel, notifying employees they will be closing tomorrow.

We have since learned the property will be potentially sold to new ownership.

Multiple employees have contacted us saying they have not received a paycheck within the last three weeks and are falling behind on bills, but management says all staff will be compensated for their their work.

The Texas Workforce Solutions Panhandle says they were not aware of the closing, but they do encourage employees to reach out to them for help with their transition.

Tisha Bayless, General Manager of the Wyndham Garden Hotel, says they are optimistic the hotel will re-open in due time.

"I had an fantastic staff, and I just want to thank everybody for being a part of those times here in the community," said Bayless. "We will be coming back and we will be remodeling and getting everything back to normal, and we will be ready to rock and roll and have a landmark again for Amarillo."

There is currently no confirmed date for the re-opening, but management says they are hoping to be open again by the end of the year.

