Amarillo woman encourages others to consider repercussions of tattoos

When the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued its first ever recommendations about tattoos and piercings, it urged people to understand it can hurt their chances of getting a job.

Ericka Hanson was introduced to Progress M.D. when she decided it was time to get rid of her tattoos

"Where my original tattoo was, is in between my chest," said Hanson. "You think it's cool at the moment and you're like 'oh this is going to be awesome and I'm going to commemorate this time when I'm 18 years old and rebellious,' but it's a lot more than that."

While it led her to her current job at Progress, things weren't so easy beforehand.

"I used to work at Amarillo National Bank and I have a few tattoos," said Hanson. "I had to wear long sleeves everyday because you can't show them. And so during the summer I'd be sweating because I can't wear the normal t-shirts like everyone else can."

According to the AAP, in a 2014 survey, 76 percent of 2,700 people interviewed said they believed a tattoo or piercing had hurt their chances of getting a job.

A local tattoo artist and the owner of Electric Baboon Tattoo Jon Perkins said he's turned away people when he thought their tattoo would affect their future.

"A lot of young kids will come in they think it's cool to get big tattoo on their neck, tattoos on the back of their hands, letters on their fingers," said Perkins. "Jobs do look at that, certain ones do, and that's something you can't cover up."

Amarillo College's director of Career Services Mitch Parker said they encourage students to keep their tattoos hidden for interviews.

"You know when I have students and I meet with them, and I see that they have a sleeve tattoo or something like that, I always encourage them to just make sure when they go in for that interview to make sure they're covered up," said Parker.

The AAP reports laser removal of tattoos can range from $49 to $300 per square inch of treatment area.

Hanson said if you're not sure, the best thing to do is just wait.

"Maybe have someone stencil it on you and wait three or four days and live your life," said Hanson. "And then see if it's something you want to do later."

Students who are worried their tattoo may hurt their chances of getting a job are encouraged to contact Amarillo College Career Services at (806)371-5147.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.