Amarillo landmark closing, residents and employees taken by surprise

An Amarillo landmark is set to close this Friday, taking both residents and employees by surprise.

The Wyndham Garden Hotel, formerly known as the Ambassador Hotel once played host to superstars like Oprah Winfrey and Paul McCartney.

"It was the first really premiere hotel in this town," said Former General Manager of Wyndham Garden Phyllis Nickum.

"It's sadness for sure. There's so many wonderful memories there, and we were an icon in the city," said Nickum. "We contributed to all of the arts, nonprofits, anything we could do for the community, we did."

Employees who asked to remain anonymous tell NewsChannel 10 they were only informed about the closing yesterday and have not received a paycheck for three weeks.

For Nickum, she holds on to the memories of the hotel when it was at it's peak.

"It was an amazing hotel. We had a wonderful team who worked tirelessly day in and day out to provide the best service," said Nickum. "Our slogan was we are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,' and that's how we did everything everyday."

Some Amarillo natives are hopeful someone will come along and restore the hotel back to what it once was.

"It's very sad," said Amarillo Resident Lisa Flannigan. "I hope there's some way to save it to restore it back to its glamor and beauty. It really is a lady, and I hope the right person can come along and restore it."

Employees say the reason the hotel is closing is because not enough money is being made.

For now, all employees and residents can do it hope.

"Please don't go down, please rise from the ashes," said Flannigan.

