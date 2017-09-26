New Mexico prisons under state-wide lock-down

The New Mexico Corrections Department has placed all of their 11 prisons under lock-down until further notice.

On Saturday night, an inmate used force to take a key for several cell doors from a Correctional Officer, and unlocked other inmates from their cells.

Once out of their cells, the inmates created a small fire and began to flood the inmate housing area with water.

Corrections officers used tear gas and other non-lethal munitions in order to regain control of the situation.

During the disturbance, several inmates attacked another inmate who was then transported to University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries. He is now listed in serious but stable condition.

No staff members were injured and at no point did the prisoners have the ability to escape from the prison.

The incident is being investigated by the Clayton Police Department with assistance from New Mexico State Police.

After the investigation, the case will be sent to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney for possible criminal charges.

No names have been released at this time.

