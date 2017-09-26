Potter County introduces new voting machines and "I Voted" stickers

Potter County is introducing a lot of "new" this upcoming election, including new voting machines and new "I Voted" stickers.

"We're so excited about the changes we have in Potter County," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator. "One of the most exciting things is we have brand new election equipment. When you've waited twelve years for an update. It's amazing the differences you're going to see. We're just thrilled with what we have been able to receive with this."

The machines will allow voters to cast their ballot in no time and with no hassle.

"They also made the way that we vote so simple that it's not intimidating for a voter to come in because anybody can figure this out. It makes it kind of fun, but it takes no time to do. It just really takes voting and makes it fabulous to everyone.", said Huntley.

Potter County's new " I Voted" stickers, were designed with Texans in mind featuring artwork by Texas artist Jack Boynton.

"We're going to offer it statewide, so if they want to use it they can use it too," said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. "This guys a well known artist in Texas and he's deceased now, he died in 2010. His son gave us permission to use his father's painting. So we're paying homage to him also at the same time that we are voting."

The goal of the new design was to offer voters something they can be proud to show off.

"We're going to make sure everyone gets a sticker that they can actually frame if they wanted to because it's pretty. It's not just usual basic 'I Voted' and it's pretty. It makes a statement."

Alex Gregory, curator of art at the Amarillo Museum of Art said the rainbow in the artwork can be seen as a sign of hope as Texas continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Citizens have until October 10th to register to vote.

