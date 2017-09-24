3 hospitalized in 3 vehicle crash - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

3 hospitalized in 3 vehicle crash

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Three people are in the hospital after a wreck on Highway 136.

DPS Troopers responded to a wreck at Highway 136 and Farm to Market 1912 on a three vehicle crash.

Troopers on scene tell us a vehicle traveling west on FM 1912 did not yield the right-of-way for another vehicle, causing the wreck at the intersection.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly