3 hospitalized in 3 vehicle crash

Three people are in the hospital after a wreck on Highway 136.

DPS Troopers responded to a wreck at Highway 136 and Farm to Market 1912 on a three vehicle crash.

Troopers on scene tell us a vehicle traveling west on FM 1912 did not yield the right-of-way for another vehicle, causing the wreck at the intersection.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.