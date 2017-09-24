Western Bowl is going smoke-free

Western Bowl has joined the growing list of local business who have decided to go smoke-free.

The bowling alley recently posted on Facebook they will no longer allow customers to smoke inside starting October 1.

They also announced new renovations to the business, including a new scoring system and a VIP lounge, which they expect to be complete September 29.

The business is also working on installing a laser tag arena, which is set to be complete November 15.

