I-40 to I-27 Direct-Connect now officially open

The direct-connector, just south of downtown Amarillo, is officially open to traffic.

The project began in January, 2016, and now connects eastbound I-40 to southbound I-27.

The 26th avenue exit ramp from southbound I-27 is now available to drivers as well.

The westbound bridge along I-40 is scheduled for completion by the end of September, and I-40 is on schedule to be fully open at that intersection by November.

Although they're now open, TxDOT wants to remind drivers that these areas remain active work zones, and drivers should be mindful of the reduced speed limits.

