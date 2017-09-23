TTUHSC gives back to community with free hernia screenings

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center offered free services to the community this weekend.

Officials were on hand to conduct free hernia screenings for those who needed them in Amarillo.

Texas Tech Health officials said that these events are a way for the Health Sciences Center to give back to the community.

"We offer free screenings because we're trying to do something more for the community. We want to reach out, and get people into our office that need help, said Dr. LaJohn Quigley. "The free screening allows people to come, and not worry about being in a doctors office. You come at your own time; you don't have to have a scheduled appointment for it. We just want to give back."

If you missed today's screening, Texas Tech is hosting another event on October 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

