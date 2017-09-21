Amarillo men working to raise money for local nonprofits

April Leming, Executive Director of The Bridge, presents at the 100 Men Who Give a Damn meeting. The bridge was chosen for the biggest donation Thursday night / Source: KFDA

More money will be going to some Amarillo charities thanks to a new group working to give back to our community.

Hoping to take home a check for their charity, three Amarillo nonprofits excitedly presented their organizations Thursday evening to an audience they don't often reach - a room full of men.

100 Men Who Give a Damn is an international service group that is now starting up a chapter in Amarillo.

The idea is that 100 men donate $100 each and choose one local nonprofit to receive that money.

"Anytime you're taking care of your local charities, and we're talking about small to medium size local charities, not the big guys that already have a ton of funding but the local people who really need help," said Jeff Williams, who started the group's Amarillo chapter. "Anytime you're talking about helping those people, how can you lose? You absolutely need support for those groups."

The Bridge, Amarillo Area CASA and Heal the City Free Clinic were chosen at random as the three charities competing for this inaugural donation.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity, not just for money, but to get in front of people who could actually become CASA volunteers themselves," said Kelsi Vines, Recruitment Director for CASA.

"I think it's a really great way to get people involved, especially men, who might have very busy schedules," said April Leming, Executive Director of The Bridge. "But it's a limited time commitment with the potential for a huge impact in our community."

"Certainly a different venue and format of any kind of fundraising that I'd ever heard of before, so we were thrilled to be asked to be part of the first one," said Alan Keister, Founder of Heal the City.

Regardless of who took home the prize, all three groups were thrilled to share their missions with a demographic they don't often work with.

"I think men care, I think we just don't have as many opportunities to speak directly to them," said Vines

The Bridge won the vote from the group and received $2,805 for their organization.

Twenty percent of the total proceeds were split between CASA and Heal the City.

Williams hopes at the next meeting on December 7th, there will be more people involved and the charities will be able to take home bigger donations.

"100 men is just a name," he said. "If we could have 300 men here, whether it's tonight or in the next event or two, then we can give $30,000 away."

If you'd like to get involved, or you work for a charity and want to be considered for a donation, you can find all that information here.

