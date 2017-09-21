Illegal exiting off highways on the rise

Orange cones and reduced speed limits have become a common theme around Amarillo, leaving some drivers a little impatient.

Amarillo Police Officer Jeb Hilton said they're seeing a rise in illegal exiting off of highways.

"What we've seen is people are cutting across the grass and jumping out onto these service roads and maybe not being able to see traffic that's coming, and either causing an accident or just causing more of a backup than needs to be," said Hilton.

Illegal exiting is a Class C misdemeanor, and drivers who take the detour could receive a fine of $100 to $200.

Hilton said they have seen an increase of accidents in construction zones as well, and you are putting yourself in more danger when you hop the median.

"You could damage your car, you could damage the grass, you might also get stuck," said Hilton. "There's times where there's going to be wet spots that you don't see and then you're stuck in the mud waiting for somebody to come get you out, when you could've just waited a little bit longer to get to the next exit."

TxDOT public information officer Sonja Gross said it can also be risky for construction workers in the area.

"Our construction workers are located in various places across the city and a lot of times they have to use those medians between the interstate and the frontage road to park their vehicles, their equipment, their tools," said Gross. "So you never know what you're going to encounter."

Gross said some people are blaming construction for the reason they're having to off-road.

"That's not a good excuse," said Gross. "There's never a good excuse to break the law and there's definitely never a good excuse to put yourself or others in danger."

Hilton echoed that statement, saying it will all be worth it in the end.

"We do have a lot, a lot more construction than we have probably ever in Amarillo," said Hilton. "But we all want to grow, we all want better things, we want nicer roads. This is one of the things we're going to have to deal with to get that."

He said everyone has to wait to get home, and being patient is the key to doing it safely.

"If we have to wait an extra 10 to 20 minutes to get there safely, it's definitely worth that wait."

